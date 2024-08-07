Gramslamscrypto (GSLAM), A Tokenized Food Product Revolution, Listed On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, listed GramSlamsCrypto (GSLAM) for all BitMart users on August 1, 2024. The GSLAM/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 09:00 (UTC).







What is GramSlamsCrypto (GSLAM)?

GramSlamsCrypto (GSLAM) is an innovative crypto project launched by Tomahawk Foods Inc., which uniquely combines the worlds of tokenization and food products. The token, GSLAM, represents a“Real World Asset” tied to GramSlams cookies, making it the only known tokenized food product globally.

Holders of GSLAM tokens benefit directly from the sales of GramSlams cookies across all 50 states, receiving rewards that start at 10% and increase to 40% over a 10-month period. The GramSlams ecosystem includes 10 distinct features and utilities that generate additional rewards for GSLAM token holders, solidifying its position as a leading crypto project.

Why GramSlamsCrypto (GSLAM)?

GramSlamsCrypto (GSLAM) offers a unique blend of real-world value and philanthropic commitment. Founded by David Powers, GramSlams cookies support youth baseball and softball organizations, as well as the Special Olympics, under the slogan“Playing It Forward.” This philanthropic mission extends to GramSlamsCrypto, with 5% of all revenue donated to these causes.

The project provides a robust ecosystem with features like Gswap, Gwallet, and revenue from various product sales and services, including marketing and gaming. By holding GSLAM tokens, investors not only gain financial rewards but also contribute to meaningful charitable initiatives, setting a new standard in the crypto space.

About GramSlamsCrypto (GSLAM)

Token Name: GramSlamsCrypto

Token Symbol: GSLAM

Token Type: ETH

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 GSLAM

To learn more about GramSlamsCrypto (GSLAM), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

