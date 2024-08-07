Automotive Glass Market Size To Hit USD 41.2 Billion By 2034, At A 4.5% CAGR | Analysis By Transparency Market Research, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vehicle light-weighting and advances in glass coating technologies are driving automotive glass demand. Safety, security, and sustainability are driving demand for the automotive glass market.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Research -, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The automotive glass market ( 自動車ガラス市場 ) was valued at US$ 25.4 billion in 2023. A CAGR of 4.5% is expected from 2024 to 2034, leading to US$ 41.2 billion by 2034. The market for automobile glass has been driven by strict safety rules, which require the use of specific types of auto glass, such as laminated glass for windshields, for the purpose of protecting consumers. In order to comply with safety standards and regulations, advanced glass technologies must be installed.

Adding window tint to a car or building can significantly reduce the amount of heat that enters the vehicle. In recent years, technological advances in tinting have led to coatings that are capable of blocking out large amounts of solar heat, which in turn contributes to better indoor comfort and reduced air conditioner strain.

A growing number of innovations in automobile glass technology attract customers and propel industry growth. This includes heads-up display (HUD) systems, self-cleaning glass, smart glass, and other cutting-edge technologies. This cutting-edge technology improves safety, comfort, and aesthetics, resulting in an increased demand for such glasses in automobiles.

Automobile manufacturers are experimenting with smart glass, which changes its transparency and opacity when exposed to external stimuli. In addition to improved comfort and privacy, this technology also offers energy efficiency benefits for households.

Key Findings of Market Report



Based on glass type, the laminated glass segment is expected to drive demand for the automotive glass market.

In terms of material, tinted glass has the potential to drive demand for the market.

Based on technology, active smart glass is expected to drive demand in the automotive glass market.

The automotive glass industry is seeing significant growth due to the growing sales of passenger vehicles. Demand for automotive glass in the market is expected to be driven by the aftermarket sales of automotive glass.

Global Automotive Glass Market: Growth Drivers

Growth in the automobile industry, particularly in emerging economies, drives the demand for automotive glass. The production and sale of cars across the globe are increasing the requirement for glass components. Car production is directly impacted by urbanization, population expansion, and rising disposable incomes, which are all factors that contribute to growth in automotive glass demand.

Lightweight materials are crucial for improving the efficiency and range of electric vehicles, which are becoming increasingly popular. EV-friendly glass is being developed by many glass manufacturers in order to meet the demands of the electric vehicle industry.

Increasing consumer preferences for aesthetically pleasing and technologically advanced vehicles are driving the demand for high-quality automotive glass. Due to consumer demands for features such as panoramic sunroofs, tinted glass, and integrated connectivity features, advanced glass solutions are being adopted.

Global Automotive Glass Market: Regional Landscape

Automotive glass is expected to gain traction in Asia Pacific in the coming years. Government incentives, environmental concerns, and advances in battery technology are fueling growth in the Asia Pacific electric vehicle market. Automotive glass tailored to the needs of electric vehicles becomes increasingly important as the market share of electric vehicles increases.

As the infrastructure for public transportation continues to be developed, highways are constructed, and commercial vehicles are manufactured, heavy equipment and commercial vehicles are required, both of which require automotive glass. As a result, automobile glass is in even greater demand in the region.

Manufacturing proficiency and technological innovation are dominated by Asia Pacific nations, particularly China, Japan, and South Korea. Therefore, cutting-edge automotive glass solutions can be developed and produced that are tailored to meet local demands. Increasing vehicle ownership and public awareness of vehicle maintenance and safety are driving the expansion of the aftermarket for automotive glass repair and replacement services in Asia Pacific. As a result of this aftermarket market, most of the demand for automotive glass in the region is driven.

Global Automotive Glass Market (Mercato del vetro per autoveicoli): Key Players

A number of manufacturers supplying automotive glass in the global market are providing products designed to handle the tough demands of modern cars, with increased impact resistance, enhanced resilience, and significant improvements in optics to meet Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS).



AGC Inc.

AGP Group

Central Glass Co., Ltd.

Saint-Gobain Glass

Corning Incorporated

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Gauzy Ltd.

Glavista

Gentex Corporation

Kochhar Glass (India) Pvt. Ltd.

LTI Smart Glass Inc.

Magna International Inc.

Samvardhana Motherson

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

Vitro

Webasto Group Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited

Key Developments



In January 2024 , Corning Incorporated partnered with Tianma, a giant in display technology, to create the next generation of displays for automotive interiors using Corning's LivingHingeTM Technology. They will deliver flexible OLED cockpit displays that have the potential to enhance the driving experience for consumers are sustainable, ready for integration, and can dramatically reduce energy consumption. Corning's LivingHinge utilizes Corning ColdForm Technology, which allows for room-temperature forming of cover glass for automotive displays. In March 2024 , AGC Automotive Europe unveiled the first photovoltaic panoramic sunroof for cars. VIPV units have a glass-glass construction, eliminating the need for roller blinds.

Global Automotive Glass Market: Segmentation



By Glass Type



Laminated Glass



Tempered Glass

Others

By Material



IR-PVB



Metal-coated Glass



Tinted Glass

Others

By Technology



Active Smart Glass





Suspended Particle Device (SPD) Glass





Electrochromic Glass



Liquid Crystal (LC)/ Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC) Glass



Passive Glass





Photochromic Glass

Thermochromic Glass

By Vehicle Type



Two Wheelers



Three Wheelers



Passenger Vehicles





Hatchbacks





Sedans



SUVs



Light Commercial Vehicles



Heavy Duty Trucks



Buses & Coaches



Off-road Vehicles





Agriculture Tractors & Equipment

Construction & Mining Equipment

By Application



Windshields



Sidelights



Backlights



Side View Mirrors



Rear View Mirrors

Others

By Sales Channel



OEM

Aftermarket

By Region



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa South America

