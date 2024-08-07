Younousse And Tijan Eye Semis Spot

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar's Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan are targeting a place in the Olympic beach volleyball semi-finals when they take on Miles Partain and Andy Benesh of the United States in Paris, today.

The Tokyo 2020 Games bronze medalists clinched their last-eight berth on a dominant note after defeating Chilean cousins Marco and Esteban Grimalt in straight sets on Monday.

If they eliminate the Americans today, Younousse and Tijan, who are unbeaten so far at the Paris Games, will meet Sweden's David Ahman and Jonatan Hellvig in the semi-finals tomorrow.

The top-seeded pair, Ahman and Hellvig, yesterday booked their place in the last four with a strong 2-0 (21-17, 21-16) win over Brazil's eighth-seeded Evandro Oliveira and Arthur Mariano.

Germany's Nils Ehlers and Clemens Wickler also advanced to the semi-finals yesterday, clinching a straight-sets victory (22-20, 21-15) over the seventh-seeded Dutch team of Stefan Boermans and Yorick de Groot.