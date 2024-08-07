MP BJP Slams Congress On 'B'desh-Like Situation In India' Remarks

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Aug 7 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh BJP on Wednesday criticised the after some of its leaders said that anti-government protests akin to the neighbouring Bangladesh can also occur in India.

“Congress leaders who are making such statements have lost their minds. They should avoid making controversial remarks on the Bangladesh situation. I request Congress top leadership including Rahul Gandhi to ask their leaders to refrain from making such comments,” said three-time BJP MLA from Bhopal (Huzur assembly seat) Rameshwar Sharma told IANS.

Earlier, Congress leader and former Sajjan Singh Verma said that India may witness anti-government protests similar to Bangladesh.

“The people of India are fed up with corruption, and they may barge into the Prime Minister's house,” said Verma, a loyalist of ex-CM Kamal Nath.

On Tuesday, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid cautioned that a violent anti-government protest similar to those in Bangladesh could potentially occur in India, despite the appearance of normalcy on the surface.

Rameshwar Sharma told IANS that even when Indira Gandhi imposed an Emergency in the country and the Sikh riots occurred, the people didn't attack the PM's house.

“Congress has always played politics of division and appeasement, but we aspect some decency from its top leadership in this situation,” Rameshwar Sharma.