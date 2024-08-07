Heavy Rain Causes Mongolia's Rivers To Overflow, Flood Warning Issued

(MENAFN- IANS) Ulaanbaatar, Aug 7 (IANS) A flood warning has been issued in Mongolia after water levels in the major rivers across the country surpassed due to continuous heavy rainfall, National Agency for Meteorology and Environmental Monitoring (NEMHEM) reported on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday morning, several key rivers, including the Tuul, Kherlen, Selenge, Onon, Orkhon, and Kharaa, have exceeded their warning levels by 20 to 195 centimeters, Xinhua news agency reported quoting NEMHEM.

The agency has indicated that these levels are expected to rise further in the coming days.

Heavy rains have impacted large areas of the country, particularly the central and eastern regions, since late July.

In response, the agency has issued a warning for the public, especially nomadic herders living along the flooded rivers and tourists, urging them to take extra precautions to guard against potential disasters.