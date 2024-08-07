(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Alona Lebedieva

KYIV, UKRAINE, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hungary may be in danger of being excluded from the Schengen zone due to the decision to issue visas to citizens of Russia and Belarus. This has raised concerns among other EU member states, who see such actions as contrary to the European Union's common security policy and threatening the bloc's unity. European lawmakers are calling to review the issue and take appropriate measures if Hungary does not change its policy."The situation with Hungary and its possible exclusion from the Schengen zone is complex and multifaceted. On the one hand, each country has the right to make decisions based on its national interests.But when it comes to such a community as the European Union, it is important that these decisions correspond to general principles and goals", - believes Alona Lebedieva, the owner of the Ukrainian multidisciplinary industrial and investment group of companies "Aurum Group".If Hungary considers itself a part of the European family, then, according to Lebedieva, its position should correspond to the general policy of the EU. "Making decisions that may benefit external geopolitical players potentially undermines the unity and stability of Europe. This could lead to wider consequences for the entire region. It is worth considering how much Hungarians will appreciate such a position, and whether it is right to endanger the people of their country for the sake of the interests of others," she says.Using the advantages of EU membership, in particular, participation in the Schengen area, and at the same time playing along with others is the wrong approach. Hungary should focus its efforts on strengthening European unity, rather than creating additional challenges for the community."This issue requires an open dialogue and diplomacy to find a balance between national interests and pan-European values. Only by joint efforts will we be able to ensure stability and security," concluded Alona Lebedieva.

