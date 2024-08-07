Indian High Commission In Dhaka Remains Operational Amid Voluntary Evacuation Of Non-Essential Staff

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amid the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka has seen the voluntary return of non-essential staff and their families through commercial flights. All diplomats remain at their posts, and the High Commission continues to function normally, sources said.

On Wednesday (August 7), a special Air India flight evacuated as many as 205 individuals, including six infants, from Dhaka to New Delhi. The chartered flight departed New Delhi for Dhaka on Tuesday, despite infrastructure challenges, and successfully brought back the evacuees to New Delhi.

Air India evacuates 205 from Dhaka amid unrest, airlines resume scheduled flights

Major airlines have resumed their scheduled flights between India and Bangladesh. Air India will operate its evening flights AI237/238 on the Delhi-Dhaka-Delhi sector. Previously, Air India's morning flight was cancelled, and Vistara and IndiGo had also cancelled their Tuesday flights to Dhaka.

In response to the current situation in Bangladesh, Air India is offering a one-time waiver on reschedulling for passengers with confirmed bookings on flights to and from Dhaka between August 4 and 7. Vistara runs daily flights from Mumbai to Dhaka and three weekly services from Delhi to Dhaka.

The political turmoil in Bangladesh has intensified, leading to the resignation Sheikh Hasina from the Prime Minister post on Monday. Massive protests, initially sparked by a job quota scheme, escalated into demands for Hasina's removal after 15 years in power. Following violent incidents, multiple bodies were found across the country on Tuesday, including at least 29 individuals affiliated with the Awami League, its associated organizations, and their family members.

