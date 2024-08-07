Mirzapur 3 To Get A Bonus Episode? Know Release Date And Where To Watch

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A teaser was shared by the creators of Prime Video's hit show Mirzapur will release a bonus episode for Season 3 later this month. In the one-minute and 28-second teaser, Ali Fazal, in character as Guddu, talks about having to rough up some people at the Prime headquarters to get his hands on the deleted portions. He encouraged fans to "keep an eye out for the bonus episode," saying, "You will have a great time watching it." Your mind will be blown. "I promise."

The video

Fazal also hinted at the reappearance of a "stud-type guy" that Guddu had killed. He implied that this character is "too cool to stay dead" and is eager to return. "It's going to be fun," he said before signing off.

Soon after the video was shared on social media, people began guessing in the comments about who the returning character could be. Most spectators appear to believe that Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu) will make a comeback in this bonus episode.

About Mirzapur 3

Mirzapur Season 3, produced by Excel Entertainment, returned on July 5 following a four-year break. The latest season, co-directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer, is made up of ten episodes. The cast features Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha.

Mirzapur 3 bad reviews

The first two seasons were a hit and the audiences loved it but sadly, the third part did not meet the expectations. Netizens said that this is the worst season of any series they have ever seen. Mirzapur Season 1 was their favorite, but this third season is simply dreadful. The show was so uninteresting that they ended up viewing it at 1.5 times the pace.