SHOCKING: Vinesh Phogat DISQUALIFIED From Olympics For THIS Reason


8/7/2024 3:30:21 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a heartbreaking disclosure, Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified for the olympics final in Paris

SHOCKING: Vinesh Phogat DISQUALIFIED from Olympics for THIS reason

In a heartbreaking disclosure, Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified for the Olympics final in Paris

Vinesh Phogat

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, competing in the 50 kg category at the Paris Olympics, was found overweight on the second day and is unlikely to make to the podium today

Official Statement

The Indian Olympic Association announced Phogat's disqualification, stating that despite their efforts, she weighed slightly over 50 kg. The team requests privacy

Weight Limit Issue

Sources reveal Phogat was 100 grams over weight limit. According to competition rules, she is ineligible for any medal, leaving only gold, bronze medal winners in 50 kg category

Finals Preparation

Phogat made weight for Tuesday's bouts but struggled to maintain it. Despite extensive efforts including jogging, skipping, cycling all night, she couldn't shed the excess weight

Indian Delegation's Plea

The Indian team requested additional time to help Phogat lose the last 100 grams, but their plea was unsuccessful, leading to her disqualification

Past Weight Struggles

Phogat has previously faced challenges making the 50 kg weight limit, even during Olympic qualifiers, where she barely made the cut

