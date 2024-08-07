Bangladesh Crisis: Diplomats To Remain In High Commission, India Evacuates Families And Non-Essential Staff
(MENAFN- Live Mint) According to sources from the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh, the return of non-essential staff and families from the Indian High Commission in Dhaka has taken place on a voluntary basis through commercial flight. Also Read
Hasina news LIVE: India vacates non-essential staff from Bangladesh
All diplomats remain in the High Commission, as it continues to remain functional, further stated sources.
(this is a breaking update)
