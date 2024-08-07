عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bangladesh Crisis: Diplomats To Remain In High Commission, India Evacuates Families And Non-Essential Staff

Bangladesh Crisis: Diplomats To Remain In High Commission, India Evacuates Families And Non-Essential Staff


8/7/2024 3:29:56 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) According to sources from the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh, the return of non-essential staff and families from the Indian High Commission in Dhaka has taken place on a voluntary basis through commercial flight.

Also Read | sheikh Hasina news LIVE: India vacates non-essential staff from Bangladesh

All diplomats remain in the High Commission, as it continues to remain functional, further stated sources.

(this is a breaking update)

MENAFN07082024007365015876ID1108525882


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search