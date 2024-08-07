Spinal Cord Stimulation Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2030

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The spinal cord stimulator (SCS), also called the dorsal column stimulator, is a neuromodulation tool that is implanted in the body to treat chronic pain. By emitting electric signals that block pain signals, the device stops the brain from being able to perceive pain. The spinal cord stimulator is also known as the dorsal column stimulator (DCS) (SCS). A generator of electric pulses is a component of the system. Pain management therapy is the foundation of the spinal cord stimulator's operation. The spinal cord stimulator prevents the brain from receiving pain signals, hence stopping the brain from experiencing pain. In cases of sciatica, cervical radiculopathy, failed back surgery syndrome (FBSS), reflex sympathetic dystrophy, and arachnoiditis, the device has positive, symptomatic, and long-term outcomes.

After an injury, CRPS is a persistent pain disorder that affects one limb (hand, arm, leg, or foot). There are two different varieties of it: CRPS-I and CRPS-II. People with CRPS-I are those who do not have a verified nerve injury, while people with CRPS-II have a confirmed nerve injury along with it.

The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) reports that women are more likely than males to experience CRPS symptoms, which can happen at any age. 90% of the time, CRPS is brought on by trauma or injury. Thus, the market's expansion is fueled by the rising number of people who have chronic pain.

By altering and inhibiting pain impulses before they reach the brain, it is used to treat chronic pain. The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) claims that electrical stimulation of the spinal cord's dorsal surface, which reduces neuropathic pain, is essential to the therapy of spinal cord stimulation.

Market Dynamics

BETTER THAN CONVENTIONAL MEDICAL MANAGEMENT:

The spinal cord stimulators market has expanded quickly due to the spinal cord stimulators, especially when compared to traditional medical management. After three years, the

effectiveness of spinal cord stimulation

has been established, and this results in a visibly improved quality of life.

The cost-effectiveness of spinal cord stimulators is anticipated to play a significant role during the projection period as many nations, including the U.S., move towards the accountable care model. Spinal cord stimulators are significantly more cost-effective than traditional medical therapy for the treatment of chronic pain, according to a study undertaken by scientists from the Department of Neurology at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada.

One of the numerous advantages of spinal cord stimulators is that they can help patients with chronic pain reduce their dependence on opioid medications. Particularly in the U.S., a troubling pattern of drug and opioid consumption has emerged that the government now recognises as a public health pandemic. In order to lessen the load of narcotic prescriptions, the medical community has been forced to look for creative solutions.

Spinal cord stimulators are expected to become more popular as a preferred alternative for treating patients with chronic pain as a result of the desire to reduce the usage of opioid analgesics. This need is a key driver for the growth of the spinal cord stimulators market. Spinal cord stimulators can lessen the need for the use of opioid analgesics, according to a study presented at the North American Neuromodulation Society (NANS) annual meeting in 2017.

OPPORTUNITY LIES IN THE MARKET PENETRATION:

Less than 10% of eligible patients are being treated with this cutting-edge technology, which shows how underdeveloped the spinal cord stimulators industry is. Since spinal cord stimulators are so expensive, only a small number of countries outside of North America and Europe have adopted them. About 85% of the world's spinal cord stimulator sales are currently concentrated in the United States and Europe, but the development of more modern, reasonably priced devices may greatly increase the viability of spinal cord stimulators in developing nations.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS:

Due to an increase in cases of chronic pain, failing back syndrome, and CRPS, North America held the top spot in the global market in 2021 and is predicted to continue to rise rapidly in the coming years. The availability of highly qualified doctors, the presence of well-established healthcare facilities, and growing knowledge of spinal cord stimulation therapy will also propel the local market. Market expansion is also anticipated to be aided by the rapid adoption of cutting-edge technology.

Additionally, rising payments for technological advancements in equipment, including wireless remote control, are having a beneficial impact on the expansion of the industry in the area. Due to the rising number of patients experiencing neuropathic pain following spinal procedures and chronic pain in the legs, arms, and feet due to trauma and injuries, Asia Pacific is anticipated to see the highest CAGR.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:



The global Spinal Cord Stimulation Market was valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4.28 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.26% 2022 to 2030.

Properties such as being better than conventional medical management and limiting the usage of opioids are driving the market.

This market can be segmented on the basis of products, applications, regions and competitors.

By 2030, North America is anticipated to have the largest market share, with the Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing market.



COMPETITORS ANALYSIS:

Some of the significant players in the market are Boston Scientific Corp., Medtronic PLC, NeuroSigma, Inc., Nevro Corp., Stimwave LLC, and Synapse Biomedical, Inc. To preserve their positions in the market, these businesses concentrate on developing new products, advancing technology, and employing growth tactics like mergers and acquisitions.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS:



The Intellis platform from Medtronic has been given approval for labelling, with results from tests employing DTM spinal cord stimulation indicating greater back pain alleviation as of March 17, 2021.

The high-frequency spinal cord stimulation therapy patent dispute between Nervo and Boston Scientific will be dropped on December 15, 2020, according to the company.



SEGMENTATION:

Product Outlook:



Rechargeable

Non-Rechargeable



Application Outlook:



Failed Back Syndrome

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

Degenerative Disk Disease

Unsuccessful Disk Surgery

Others



Regional Outlook:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)



MENAFN07082024004597010339ID1108525873