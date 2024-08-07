A Woman Rescued After Eight Months Of Mental And Physical Torture In Samangan

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Local officials in Samangan province state that a woman in the province was rescued after eight months of mental and physical torture.

Heshmatullah Rahmani, the spokesperson for the provincial command, states that this woman's name is Amina, and she was released from prison on Tuesday, August 6th, with the help of the provincial officials.

According to the reports, Amina is a resident of the Firouznakhchir district of Samangan province.

According to Rahmani, Amina was imprisoned and tortured in a house by her husband and her family for eight months and was released from her husband's house imprisonment.

It is noteworthy that Amina is a resident of the Firuzen-Kakhchir district of Samangan province.

According to the authorities, this lady suffered mental and physical torture during her imprisonment and has now been transferred to Samangan Provincial Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, two individuals have been arrested in connection with this case, and their case will be presented to the judicial institutions and courts after their investigation and legal completion.

Previously, similar incidents of house imprisonment of women due to family violence were reported in different provinces of the country.













ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram