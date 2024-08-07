VFS Global Brings Bulgaria Visa Application Services Closer To Home For Qatar Residents

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)

Residents of Qatar can now apply for their Bulgaria visas at the VFS Global Visa Application Centre in Doha. Inaugurated on 05, August 2024, the centre will accept documents for short-term and long-term visas, as well as requests for the legalisation of Police Clearance Certificates to Bulgaria.

The contract for VFS Global to provide Bulgaria visa services in Qatar was signed by H.E. Plamen Delev, Ambassador of Bulgaria in Qatar on 22, July 2024.

H.E. Plamen Delev, Ambassador of Bulgaria in Qatar, said,“Globalization demands efficient visa services. The strategic outsourcing of the Bulgaria Visas and Police Clearance Certificates legalization with VFS Global in Qatar streamlines the process, leveraging their expertise for smoother travel and business opportunities. This commitment to innovation ensures that our Embassy sets higher levels of exceptional visa services.”

Marita Bachhav, Regional Head, VFS Global, said,“We are delighted to be expanding our partnership with the Bulgarian government to offer convenient and efficient visa application services to residents in Qatar. The opening of our new Visa Application Centre in Doha reflects our commitment to providing a seamless and hassle-free experience for travelers seeking Bulgarian visas.”

VFS Global has been a trusted partner for the Government of Bulgaria since 2008, and currently operates a network of 92 Bulgaria Visa Application Centres in 16 countries worldwide.

Applicants can also choose from a range of optional services* offered by VFS Global for an enhanced customer journey, including SMS updates at every stage of the application process and courier return service for delivery of processed passports to the applicants' doorstep.

VFS Global's Premium Lounge will also be available to Bulgaria visa applicants, which includes end-to-end professional guidance, a faster application and biometric submission process, and complimentary SMS and courier return services, all in a plush ambience.