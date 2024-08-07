(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S
Charlottenlund, August 7, 2024
Announcement no. 260
Updated Financial calendar 2024
The date for the publication of the half-year report for the period January 1 to June 30, 2024, is being moved forward from August 30, 2024, to August 23, 2024. The other dates remain unchanged.
The financial calendar for 2024 thus looks as follows.
| March 19, 2024
| Deadline for submission of proposals for voting at the company's annual general meeting
| April 8, 2024
| Annual Report 2023
| April 8, 2024
| Expected date for convening the annual general meeting.
| April 30, 2024
| Holding of the annual general meeting/or notification of the general meeting.
| May 31, 2024
| Interim report for the period January 1 to March 31, 2024.
| August 23, 2024
| Half-year report for the period January 1 to June 30, 2024.
| November 29, 2024
| Interim report for the period January 1 to September 30, 2024.
Any questions can be directed to the undersigned on +45 8110 0800.
Sincerely, German High Street Properties A/S
Hans Thygesen
Chairman of the Board
