عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Financial Calendar 2024


8/7/2024 3:16:45 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Charlottenlund, August 7, 2024

Announcement no. 260

Updated Financial calendar 2024

The date for the publication of the half-year report for the period January 1 to June 30, 2024, is being moved forward from August 30, 2024, to August 23, 2024. The other dates remain unchanged.

The financial calendar for 2024 thus looks as follows.

March 19, 2024 Deadline for submission of proposals for voting at the company's annual general meeting
April 8, 2024 Annual Report 2023
April 8, 2024 Expected date for convening the annual general meeting.
April 30, 2024 Holding of the annual general meeting/or notification of the general meeting.
May 31, 2024 Interim report for the period January 1 to March 31, 2024.
August 23, 2024 Half-year report for the period January 1 to June 30, 2024.
November 29, 2024 Interim report for the period January 1 to September 30, 2024.

Any questions can be directed to the undersigned on +45 8110 0800.

Sincerely, German High Street Properties A/S

Hans Thygesen
Chairman of the Board


MENAFN07082024004107003653ID1108525843


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search