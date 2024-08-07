Smart Farming Market: Know The Revenue And Profit-Sources Of The Industry 2024-2032 [Latest Information]

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Smart Farming Market
Smart Farming: Rising demand driven by technological innovations and sustainability, transforming Agriculture with efficient, data-driven solutions.
Smart Farming: Significant market growth fueled by advancements in technology, precision agriculture, and increasing demand for sustainable farming solutions.”
- Exactitude Consultancy
LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Smart Farming Market Comprehensive Analysis and Future Forecast 2024-2032
The Global Smart Farming Market size was valued at USD 4.02 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 14.60 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.19% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.
Increasing automation of commercial greenhouses and growing implementation of the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) concept in greenhouses, in a bid to obtain a higher yield and maintain optimum growing conditions, are the key factors driving demand during the forecast period. Cultivators realize the potential benefits of growing plants inside a greenhouse, which has led to the development of commercial greenhouses. Cultivators have shifted from the conventional lighting systems to LED grow lights as the latter can easily be integrated into a CEA setup. Although LED grows lights are high in cost, they are an ideal option for indoor farming, owing to their long-term benefits in terms of energy efficiency.
Dive Deep into Industry Insights:
Smart Farming Market Companies Overview
The market growth and forecasting research report also includes detailed analyses of the competitive landscape of the market and information about 20+ market companies, including:
Ag Leader Technology, AgriCircle, AGRIVI, Agroptima S.L., AquaManager, Augmenta, BASF SE, Cargill, Incorporated, Climate LLC (Bayer AG), CNH Industrial N.V., Connecterra B.V., CropX, Inc., Deere & Company, Ec2ce, FarmFacts, Hexagon Agriculture, Intellias, Kubota Corporation, OneSoil, Proagrica (LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group), Signify Holding, Syngenta AG, Topcon Corporation, Trimble Inc., Yara International ASA, 365FarmNet and Other...
Smart Farming Market Segment Overview
The market research report provides comprehensive data (region wise segment analysis), with forecasts and estimates in "USD Billion" for the period 2024-2030, as well as historical data from 2018 - 2022 for the following segments.
By Application
Precision Farming
Yield Monitoring and Crop Scouting or Forecasting
Precision Planting
Precision Spraying
Precision Fertilization
Precision Irrigation
Farm Management
Others
Livestock Monitoring & Management
Aquaculture
Others
By Product
Hardware
Software
Services
Get Your Complimentary Sample Report Now:
#request-a-sample
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Smart Farming Market Dynamics:
Drivers
Rising Demand for Sustainable Agriculture
Consumer demand for sustainable agriculture surges as people prioritize environmental health and food quality. Smart farming techniques address this by minimizing waste, reducing chemical inputs, and improving soil fertility. For instance, precision irrigation systems optimize water usage, while drones enable targeted pesticide application, minimizing environmental impact. These practices meet consumer preferences for eco-friendly products and ensure long-term agricultural sustainability.
Growing Government Support and Subsidies
Governments globally incentivize smart farming through subsidies and grants, fostering agricultural modernization and food security. These initiatives drive adoption and investment in advanced technologies, ensuring sustainable and efficient farming practices. Governments strive to boost productivity and resilience in agriculture by fostering innovation, thereby addressing the increasing food demand and ensuring sustainability in the sector.
Opportunities
Need for Increased Efficiency
As the global population expands and arable land diminishes, the need for maximizing agricultural productivity intensifies. Smart farming technologies, such as precision farming, are crucial in this pursuit. Through leveraging data analytics and IoT sensors, farmers can optimize resource usage such as water, fertilizers, and pesticides. For instance, precision irrigation systems adjust water delivery based on soil moisture levels, ensuring efficient usage while maintaining crop health and yield.
Rising Data-Driven Decision Making
Smart farming employs big data analytics to glean insights on crop health, soil conditions, pests, and yield forecasts. Leveraging data-driven decision-making, farmers optimize operations, enhancing profitability. This approach enables precise resource allocation and proactive management, ensuring efficient farming practices while mitigating risks and ultimately driving sustainable agricultural outcomes.
Restraints/Challenges
Lack of Connectivity Infrastructure
Limited internet access in rural areas hampers the adoption of smart farming, impeding the market's growth. Insufficient connectivity hinders farmers' ability to leverage advanced technologies vital for efficient agricultural operations, hindering their access to tools and data necessary for optimizing productivity and sustainability in farming practices. Addressing this challenge is pivotal for expanding the reach and effectiveness of smart farming solutions in rural communities, unlocking their full potential for modern agriculture.
High Initial Investment
The high initial investment required for smart farming technologies is a barrier, particularly for smaller farms or regions with limited financial resources, hindering the market growth. This financial constraint limits the adoption of innovative solutions, slowing the overall development and implementation of smart farming practices in agriculture.
Why should you prefer Exactitude Consultancy market insights report?
- Off-the-shelf research reports
- Reports can be tailored to meet the customer's needs
- Information about the market's key drivers, trends, and challenges
- Parent market analysis
- Detailed vendors report with competitive landscape
- Covid-19 impact and recovery analysis
- Data on revenue-generating market segments
- Details on the market shares of various regions
- Five-force market analysis
Key Questions Answered
1. What are the key global Smart Farming market and the regional market share?
2. What are the key factors driving and challenging this market's growth?
3. Who are the key market vendors and their growth strategies?
4. What are the latest trends influencing the growth of this market?
5. What are the variables influencing the market growth in the primary regions?
Get Your Report Customized
Further segmentation of the Smart Farming market on the basis of type, application, end use, product, technology, method, process and any other segment depending on the market
Segmentation on the basis of any specific country or region
Any segment can be classified on the basis of application
Application segment can be further divided on the basis of companies
We can split the company market share on the basis of product, application and region
Report can be prepared for any specific country/region/segment
Customers can be added on the basis of regions and countries
We can help! Our analysts can customize this market research report to meet your requirements.
Also from this source
CONTACT US:
For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:
Irfan T
Exactitude Consultancy
+1 704-266-3234
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
MENAFN07082024003118003196ID1108525838