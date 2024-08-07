PRISM Vision Group Ophthalmologists Approved By NJ Top Docs For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved 59 Board-Certified Ophthalmologists affiliated with PRISM Vision Group.

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ, USA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved 59 board-certified ophthalmologists affiliated with PRISM Vision Group for 2024. With locations across New Jersey, you can find a PRISM Vision Group-approved NJ Top Doc in Atlantic, Essex, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, and Union Counties.PRISM Vision Group, a physician-led organization, partners with top-tier providers committed to delivering world-class, comprehensive eye care. The following esteemed professionals have been thoroughly reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs based on merit:- Dr. Miriam R. Brown- Dr. Nneka Offor Brooks- Dr. Jeffrey S. Brottman- Dr. Patricia Burke- Dr. Gari Carabin- Dr. Nicholas D. Chinskey- Dr. Jacob H. Chung- Dr. Sander M. Cohen- Dr. Colleen Coleman- Dr. Michael Colucciello- Dr. Joel Confino- Dr. William H. Constad- Dr. Nirupa Cuttler- Dr. Rishabh C. Date- Dr. Lekha K. Desai- Dr. Priya Desai- Dr. Leonard Feiner- Dr. Howard F. Fine- Dr. Eric S. Friedman- Dr. Luis A. Gonzalez- Dr. Elliot S. Grand- Dr. Jonathan P. Greenberg- Dr. Paul Hahn- Dr. Vincent Y. Ho- Dr. Ivan Jacobs- Dr. Barnard Kaplan- Dr. Bruce J. Keyser- Dr. David Y. Kim- Dr. Anton M. Kolomeyer- Dr. Jennifer M. Krawitz- Dr. Marisa Lau- Dr. Juliana Leapman- Dr. David K. Lee- Dr. Sebastian Lesniak- Dr. Paul Liva- Dr. Steven A. Madreperla- Dr. James G. Nachbar- Dr. Elena Ng- Dr. Akosua Nti- Dr. Robert Penne- Dr. Alexander D. Port- Dr. Jonathan L. Prenner- Dr. Daniel B. Roth- Dr. Ilya Rozenbaum- Dr. Noah Saipe- Dr. Martin S. Schneider- Dr. Sumit P. Shah- Dr. Dipal Shah- Dr. Joseph Shovlin- Dr. Harris C. Sultan- Dr. Elizabeth Tegins- Dr. Trong D. Tran- Dr. Sydney L. Tyson- Dr. Stephen H. Uretsky- Dr. Vinod B. Voleti- Dr. Rudolph Wagner- Dr. Scott M. Walsman- Dr. Amy Wexler- Dr. H. Matthew WheatleyTo learn more about these reviewed and approved NJ Top Docs, please visit:----About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit .

