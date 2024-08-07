Dr. Danny Benenfeld & Dr. Melissa Benenfeld Awarded As NJ Top Docs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Danny Benenfeld & Dr. Melissa Benenfeld

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Danny Benenfeld & Dr. Melissa Benenfeld based on merit for 2024.

VOORHEES, NJ, USA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- At BeFit Chiro, chiropractic siblings Dr. Danny and Dr. Melissa Benenfeld are dedicated to helping patients live pain-free lives. Their mission is to enable their patients to enjoy daily activities without pain or medication.As reviewed and approved NJ Top Docs, they diagnose and treat various musculoskeletal conditions, including pinched nerves, neck and low back pain, headaches, carpal tunnel syndrome, sciatica, pregnancy-related back pain, fibromyalgia, symptoms of Lyme disease, arthritis, stiffness, and mobility issues.These NJ Top Docs specialize in personalized care for each patient, addressing both acute and chronic conditions. Their services cater to everyone from infants to senior citizens and include treatments for sports injuries, auto accidents, and maintenance, preventive, relief, and corrective care.Services offered include chiropractic adjustments, spinal decompression, red light therapy, and the latest chiropractic therapies and equipment. Their goal is to achieve lasting and often life-changing improvements for their patients.With 30 years of chiropractic expertise and two convenient locations in Voorhees and Cherry Hill, open Monday through Saturday, the highly experienced doctors and staff at BeFit Chiro are committed to helping patients achieve their physical health goals. They are in-network with most insurance companies and offer cost-effective care without insurance.BeFit Chiro is also actively involved in community service. Recent events include a coat donation drive for the homeless, ongoing fundraising and food collection for the Voorhees Animal Hospital, and a lecture on the ill effects of stress at the Holistic Health and Healing Expo.To learn more about these reviewed and approved NJ Top Docs or to schedule an appointment, please visit their website at or call 856-312-3722.---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit .

