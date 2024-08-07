Dignitaries, Celebrities And Distinquished Guest Join Dr. Gershom Sikaala To Celebrate Grand Opening Of His New Facility

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Gershom Sikaala Founder His Presence Fire MinistriesGLENDALE, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Gershom Sikaala welcomes dignitaries, celebrities and International Clergy and Invites Friends and Neighbors to join the Grand Opening of the ministries New Location.Dr. Sikaala is thrilled to invite everyone and especially the local community to the grand opening of our new location in Glendale! This momentous occasion will be a celebration of community, faith, and inspiration as we come together to bless our new building and usher in a new chapter.Event Details:.Date: August 11th.Time: 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.Location: 333 E Colorado Street, Glendale, CA 91205We are honored to welcome an esteemed gathering of dignitaries, celebrities, and distinguished guests from around the globe, including:.Theron Feemster – Grammy-nominated artist known for collaborations with Justin Bieber and Michael Jackson.Etienne Pieterse – Acclaimed author from Australia.Ser G Genius – Musical talent and creator of melodies for the soul.Chris Ritchie – Leader and worship director from Las Vegas Encounter.Richard T. Jones – Gifted actor, producer, and director in Hollywood.Socrate Charos – Former Greek dancer turned TV host.Bruce Cook – Author, speaker, and inventor.Dennis Davis – Prophet with accurate words.Andrew Walker – Pastor at Dunamis, Las Vegas.George Ehigiator – Pastor in San Francisco.Lee Benton – Actress and pastor.Mel Tari – Author known for his book on walking on water supernaturally.David & Joana Hairabedian – Authors and speakers featured on the Sid Roth show and 700 Club.Jeff & Pat Watson – Senior Pastors of Kingdom Church.Joseph Nasralla – Musician and director at The Cross TV, reaching the Arabic world.Tomeeka Morris – Acclaimed author and wife to the legendary Stevie Wonder.Benny Prasad – World record holder for traveling to every nation in the shortest time.Dr. Gershom Sikaala – Renowned global voice for healing, inspired by his profound vision of Jesus Christ at the age of 10In addition to these remarkable individuals, we are proud to host Christian communities and leaders who have traveled from Australia, India, and beyond to share in this special occasion.Please join us for an unforgettable day filled with blessings, inspiration, and community spirit. Your presence will make this celebration even more meaningful.Dr. Sikaala looks forward to celebrating with you and making this grand opening a momentous event for our entire community!RSVP by: August 8thContact for RSVP: 310-985-3495Website:

Terry Warren

Global Communications Now

+1 949-743-4065

email us here