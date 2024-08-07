B&H Worldwide Unveils Firsttrac Mobile: Enhancing Inventory Management For Aerospace And Aviation Logistics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BH Worldwide Unveils FirstTRAC Mobile

B&H Worldwide, a leading provider of aerospace and logistics solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of FirstTRAC Mobile

WEST DRAYTON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- B&H Worldwide , a leading provider of aerospace and aviation logistics solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of FirstTRAC Mobile, the mobile version of its proprietary inventory management platform, FirstTRAC. Available to all existing customers, FirstTRAC Mobile offers an enhanced and convenient way to manage inventory activities directly from a smartphone.

FirstTRAC Mobile provides customers with the ability to track their static inventory located in B&H's global warehouses, monitor orders in process, and follow detailed event-based transport progression. Additionally, customers can access transport documentation online, ensuring they have comprehensive oversight of their logistics operations.

“FirstTRAC Mobile is a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Paul Wakefield, Group Finance Director at B&H Worldwide.“This mobile application enables real-time access to crucial inventory and shipment information, facilitating more informed decision-making and streamlined logistics processes.”

Key features of FirstTRAC Mobile include:

1 Data Capture: The app offers user-friendly forms for tasks such as creating Dispatch Requests or submitting Advanced Shipping Notices (ASNs), ensuring swift and accurate data

2 Information Retrieval: Both staff and customers can quickly retrieve shipment and inventory information, reducing the time spent searching for essential

3 Dashboards: Users can visualise key statistics through interactive charts and dashboards, gaining actionable insights for improved operational

4 Document Management: Warehousing operators can capture and upload attachments, including documents or images, directly within the app, enabling real-time updates and efficient record-keeping.

“We are excited to introduce FirstTRAC Mobile as part of our ongoing efforts to enhance our service offerings,” continued Paul Wakefield.“This new platform extends the functionality of our existing FirstTRAC system, aligning with our strategic vision of leveraging technology to provide superior logistics solutions to the aerospace and aviation industries.”

B&H Worldwide is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and innovative logistics solutions. The launch of FirstTRAC Mobile underscores this commitment, offering customers a powerful tool to manage their inventory and shipments more effectively.



