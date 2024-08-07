'Body In Bag' Chiller: Mumbai Cops Probe Love Quadrangle Of Macabre Crime

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) The Mumbai have come across a video, purportedly of the macabre crime in which two persons allegedly killed their friend in a suspected 'love quadrangle' and sought to carry his body in a trolley bag at Dadar station where they were caught, officials said here on Wednesday.

The victim was a partially deaf-mute man, Arshadali Sadiqueali Shaikh, 30, a resident of Santacruz East, working as a peon, while his two friends are Jai Pravin Chavda, a typist and Shivjeet Surendra Singh, who were arrested by Pydhonie Police Station late on Monday.

The accused duo was produced before a court on Tuesday and shunted to police custody till August 12, even as the police are tracking the antecedents of the video suspected to be shot by one of the friends, besides scanning the CCTV footage of the vicinity.

Last Sunday (August 4) night, after a huge brawl over a woman in a purported love quadrangle, Chavda and Singh allegedly clobbered Shaikh to death with multiple blows by a hammer, at the former's home in Pydhonie.

They stuffed his body in a trolley bag and Chavda is seen lugging it on Platform No. 11 of Dadar station to catch a train and probably dump it off en route during the journey.

However, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable noticed it and detained the person on suspicion for questioning and searching the bag from which the blood-soaked body tumbled out.

The CCTV footage in police possession shows Chavda struggling with the trolley bag and hurrying to catch a local train around 11.46 p.m. on August 4 from Platform No. 11.

Appearing jumpy and fidgety, he is seen waiting for a train, shoving the bag around, walking around and behaving strangely, catching the attention of an alert RPF constable, who took him aside for enquiries.

Chavda's questioning led the police to Singh who was also picked up and questioned the next day (Monday) and the lid was blown off the sensational 'body-in-bag murder' case.

As cops probe further, a suspected love quadrangle emerged with all three men -- suffering from speech-hearing impairment -- squabbling over the sole woman whose identity is not clear yet.