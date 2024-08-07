US, Australia Emphasize Mideast's Peace, Stability

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (KUNA) -- The US and Australia underscored the critical importance of peace and stability in the Middle East, calling for a de-escalation of tensions following the recent assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

In a joint statement, both nations emphasized that achieving peace in the region was a significant shared interest, particularly in light of the escalation that followed Haniyeh's assassination and the killing of a Hezbollah military leader by Israeli forces one day earlier.

The statement was released on Tuesday during the 34th Australia-US Ministerial Consultations held in Annapolis, Maryland. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin hosted Australia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Penny Wong, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Richard Marles on August 6, with the aim of further strengthening the US-Australia alliance and enhancing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and globally.

The secretaries and ministers "affirmed the imperative of securing the release of all hostages held by Hamas" and strongly urged all parties to "work towards an immediate ceasefire in Gaza," highlighting the necessity for all parties to adhere to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians and humanitarian workers.

The statement reiterated the commitment to a sovereign, viable, and independent Palestinian state and stressed the importance of avoiding further regional escalation, particularly along "the Israel-Lebanon border," and highlighted the need for a diplomatic resolution to halt all attacks.

It also condemned the "ongoing Houthi attacks" in the Red Sea region and denounced Iran's "destabilizing behavior" in the Middle East, accusing Tehran of supporting armed proxies.

Regarding Iran's nuclear program, the US and Australia criticized the Islamic Republic's human rights violations and abuses and its nuclear advancements, ballistic missile proliferation, and the supply of drones to Russia.

The latest round of ministerial consultations between the two nations aims to bolster the US-Australia alliance and enhance cooperation, affirming that their partnership is essential for regional and global peace.

The secretaries and ministers reaffirmed their commitment to supporting "a stable and open international system that protects each nation's ability to make sovereign decisions free from coercion or threats of force," referencing concerns often raised by Washington about China's relations with its neighbors and countries in the Indo-Pacific region.

On Monday, the US and Australia signed a memorandum of understanding in Washington to address foreign interference in information dissemination, underscoring the ongoing US interest in this area, particularly as the presidential elections approach, amid accusations against countries, including Russia, of spreading misinformation targeting US citizens. (end)

