Today In Kuwait's History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 7 (KUNA)
1989 -- Kuwait Industries Union established with a mandate of promoting local industries to support national economy.
1990 -- Minister of Defense sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah decides to form a military committee and re-organize the Kuwaiti military force deployed in Saudi Arabia.
1990 -- The GCC Ministerial Council holds an extraordinary session in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, condemning the Iraqi Occupation of the State of Kuwait.
2007 -- Kuwaiti tennis player Mohammad Al-Ghareeb wins the Gold medal in the Challenger tournament for professional players.
2014 -- Mohammad Aburrahman Al-Bahar, a veteran businessman and chairman of the National Bank of Kuwait, passes away at 95.
2016 -- Kuwait Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah inaugurates project "Najez" at a mobile services center affiliated to the Ministry of Justice to make transactions for the elderly, the sick and cases of special needs close to their hours. (end) dss
MENAFN07082024000071011013ID1108525803
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.