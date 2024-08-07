(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 7 (KUNA)

1989 -- Kuwait Industries Union established with a mandate of promoting local industries to support national economy.

1990 -- of Defense Nawaf Al-Ahmad decides to form a military committee and re-organize the Kuwaiti military force deployed in Saudi Arabia.

1990 -- The GCC Ministerial Council holds an extraordinary session in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, condemning the Iraqi of the State of Kuwait.

2007 -- Kuwaiti player Mohammad Al-Ghareeb wins the medal in the Challenger for professional players.

2014 -- Mohammad Aburrahman Al-Bahar, a veteran businessman and chairman of the National Bank of Kuwait, passes away at 95.

2016 -- Kuwait Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah inaugurates project "Najez" at a mobile services center affiliated to the Ministry of Justice to make transactions for the elderly, the sick and cases of special needs close to their hours.