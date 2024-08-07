Maserati GT2 Stradale. World Premiere Of New Super Sports Car At Monterey Car Week 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Also on stage at The Quail are the MC20 Icona, on display for the first time in North America, and the MCXtrema, featuring at Laguna Seca with the delivery of the first model

Monterey, CA, 16 August 2023

– Its name is Maserati GT2 Stradale , the new super sports car by Maserati receiving its world premiere at the 2024 Monterey Car Week in California.

On Friday 16 August , the car was unveiled to the public gathered for the unmissable annual event in the renowned US resort, in the prestigious setting of The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering , the highlight of the motorsport week dedicated to connoisseurs and enthusiasts.

Maserati GT2 Stradale is an ode to the most extraordinary and exclusive sportiness, the result of a technical and stylistic partnership between the Maserati GT2 , a masterpiece of performance created for the brand's return to GT competitions, and Maserati MC20 , an iconic Trident car imbued with an unmistakable style.

Starting from an already excellent basis, Maserati has developed a car that can combine the best of the brand's racing and mass production, transferring the hallmarks of the track model and ensuring a further evolution of its most beloved super sports car.

The Maserati GT2 Stradale combines in-depth technology transfer of the purest performance, typical of a racing car, combined with the intrinsic qualities of the MC20. The new super sports car thus evokes style and racing performance , while ensuring an ideal feeling and comfort in all conditions of use, without sacrificing the best driving experience on the road, typical of Maserati's offering .

With a top speed of over 320 km/h , maximum output increased to 640 hp (10 hp more than the MC20), a weight decreased by 60 kg and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds , Maserati GT2 Stradale promises unparalleled sensations and superior performance, partly thanks to its sophisticated aerodynamics and attractive design inherited from its racing sibling.

At the wheel, the feeling will be one of driving one of the most incredible track cars there is, with the opportunity to make the best of it on roads all over the world.

The leading features of Maserati GT2 Stradale are the wide range of options, the opportunities for customisation with packages dedicated to improving performance , the quest for a bolder aggressive aesthetic, the exclusive Fuoriserie content , and the specific configurations (availability varies between markets).

Davide Grasso, Maserati CEO :“Maserati GT2 Stradale is a unique product, bringing together as it does the brand's greatest sporting heritage, and at the same time representing evolution of one of Maserati's most iconic vehicles, the MC20 halo car. This model intended for everyday driving was created based on the desire to offer our customers more and more in terms of technical mastery, innovation, design and emotions in road driving: on the one hand, we find sophisticated solutions reserved for models designed for track use only, the epitome of Maserati's racing DNA; on the other, we can guarantee optimal comfort paired with all the most advanced driver assistance systems. Maserati GT2 Stradale is a product that can fulfil the requirements of the most discerning enthusiasts, a new creation that expresses the brand's entire essence.”

At the world premiere of the Maserati GT2 Stradale at The Quail, two other spectacular Trident cars were also present: MC20 Icona , making its North American debut, and MCXtrema , featuring at Laguna Seca in an event dedicated to the delivery of the first model of Maserati's 'beast' on the track.

Unveiled in June this year, the MC20 Icona is a special series created to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the brand's return to the track in the GT championships, with the unforgettable and victorious MC12 . Produced in a limited edition of 20 units, in its characteristic Bianco Audace Matte and Blu Stradale livery, the MC20 Icona is a tribute to a Maserati of the past beloved by fans of production cars with a competitive nature, the 2004 MC12 Stradale : with the 12-cylinder Ferrari-derived engine, it represented Maserati in its most extreme performance form and was created specifically for type approval in international GT competitions.

In 2024, MCXtrema is back on stage at The Quail to follow its 2023 world premiere and is preparing for another exclusive event to mark the delivery of the first of the 62 models produced worldwide – on 18 August at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Made and type-approved for track use only, with its 730 hp of power and bold, refined design, MCXtrema was immediately conceived as an unconventional product: a super sports car dedicated to a selected clientele that is extremely discerning in terms of performance and technical excellence. Maserati MCXtrema is now the Italian brand's most powerful track car, an exciting vehicle car from all points of view that is destined to dictate the pace of Maserati's future, elevating its racing spirit.