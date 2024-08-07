29-Year-Old Becomes First Qatari Phd Holder In Environmental Policy From Imperial College

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha: Dr. Mohammed Rashid Al Sulaiti, 29-years-old and one of the youngest Qataris, to earn a doctorate degree, has highlighted the existing legislative framework for environmental protection in Qatar through his research.

Al Sualiti completed his PhD on 'Conceptualising a Climate Change Legislative Framework in Qatar Based on the Capacity of Existing Environmental Legislation: An Exploratory and Explanatory Study' from Imperial College London.

In an interview with The Peninsula, Dr. Mohammed Rashid Al Sulaiti shared his journey of 'Doctor of Philosophy (PhD)' in Environmental Policy.

“While individuals in Qatar strive to break records wherever they go, I am honoured and proud to be the first Qatari to achieve this milestone and receive a PhD from the Centre for Environmental Policy at Imperial College London,” said Al Sulaiti.

He said that the College is a prestigious institution and it is one of the top universities in the List of Universities of the Amiri Scholarships and was recently ranked number one in the UK.



Dr. Mohammed Rashid Al Sulaiti during his graduation ceremony.

Speaking about this achievement, he said:“Personally, it reflects years of dedication and hard work, and it is a testament to the support from my country and my sponsor Qatar Foundation.”

“Nationally, it highlights Qatar's commitment to advancing higher education and research and refreshing Education Excellence Awards I obtained in 2013 and 2018,” he said, adding that Qatar Foundation has been always investing in human capitals.

“Achieving this milestone before turning 30 made this journey unique. Since I was 18, I have dreamed of completing my higher education. To inspire myself, I even created an email with the prefix (dr.),” said Al Sulaiti.

He said that the decision of pursing PhD at early age serves as a reminder that age should never be a barrier to pursuing advanced degrees.“Instead, it offers a chance to view the world from a fresh perspective at a young age.”

“This degree is immensely important as it opens numerous opportunities for me to contribute to the fields of environment, climate change, and legislative and regulatory frameworks in Qatar,” said Al Sulaiti.

He said that it also enhances his credibility as a researcher in identifying accurate sources of information, especially with the emergence of large and potentially biased datasets.

“Having recently joined the Qatar Foundation's Board Management Office, I believe my acquired research skills are crucial for conducting in-depth research on various subjects for the stakeholders,” said Al Sulaiti.

He said that his thesis conceptualises a comprehensive climate change legislative framework for Qatar.

“The framework is designed based on the existing environmental legislation, from the constitution to ministerial resolutions. I have proposed a highly detailed and pragmatic model of what a climate change legislative framework in Qatar could encompass, grounded in a doctrinal analysis of 151 pieces of legislation,” said Al Sulaiti.

He said that the final product of his thesis garnered significant praise from the examiners, resulting in his passing the defense without any required corrections.

“My journey began in 2015 while I was pursuing a degree in Environmental Science at the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom. During my second year, I enrolled in a module focusing on climate change. Concurrently, an article in the local newspaper highlighted Qatar's participation in COP21 in Paris.

“I subsequently drafted a letter to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, requesting permission to attend the negotiations, as Paris is a mere four-hour train journey from Nottingham. The Minister graciously approved my request,” said Al Sulaiti.

He said that attending the COP21 negotiations proved to be an eye-opening experience, revealing the profound significance of climate change issues on an international scale.

“I realised that Qatar's most impactful contribution to combating climate change would be through legislative policy, rather than solely focusing on the adoption of new technologies, particularly in light of the Paris Agreement, which now serves as a comprehensive framework for all participating nations,” said Al Sulaiti.

“I would characterise my journey as one of both personal and research growth. I commenced my PhD at Imperial College London in April 2019,” said Al Sulaiti.

He said that a few months later, the onset of the pandemic necessitated substantial changes, prompting a revision of his initial research methodology.“This situation facilitated my introduction to doctrinal and content analysis.”

“I was privileged to be accepted into the Visiting Recognised Student Program at the Faculty of Law, Oxford University. The constructive engagement and knowledge exchange with the Centre for Socio-Legal Studies profoundly impacted my academic trajectory, providing invaluable exposure to a world-renowned research hub. I also spent countless hours researching in the Faculty of Law Bodleian Library, making my PhD journey unforgettable,” said Al Sulaiti.

Additionally, he said:“I have built my entire thesis based on the structure of local scholarly academic work. The contribution of Hilal Mohammed Al Khulaifi in authoring his well-known book“Drafting Legislative Tools in the State of Qatar: Origins, Principle and Standards” has helped me to make further contributions and take his work to the next level.”

“I personally feel attached to the idea that my entire work is adding to a Qatari scholar's efforts, resulting in accepted publication with the International Review of Law, a journal led by Qatar University.” He said that Qatar is meeting its obligations by submitting Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) per global requirements.

“The next step is to establish legislation to regulate domestic emissions, ensuring effective control and reduction of greenhouse gases. This framework will support sustainable practices and future environmental policies,” said Al Sulaiti. He said that his next plan is to publish his academic work and focus on the annual publication to observe where the climate change legislation is heading.

“As a scholar, I think by increasing the number of publications on this topic and seeing how individuals in the Council of Ministers and Shura Council can draft or prepare legislation aligning with the Qatari position on climate change,” said Al Sulaiti. Speaking about global warming, he said that the scientific consensus on climate change is unequivocal, with impacts being felt at varying levels worldwide.

“Qatar has consistently been at the forefront of addressing key global issues. Mitigating global temperature rise is a critical objective that necessitates collective action,” said Al Sulaiti.

As an emerging soft power, he said, Qatar is well-positioned to assist other nations in formulating new legislative policies aimed at regulating emissions in accordance with the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) of the Paris Agreement.