Advanced Packaging Market To Reach $119.4 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 10.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The global advanced packaging has experienced growth due to several factors such as an increase in demand for miniaturization and expansion of the consumer sector.

Wilmington, Del., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Advanced Packaging Market

by Type (Flip chip CSP, Flip-chip ball grid array, Wafer level CSP, 2.5D/3D, Fan-out WLP and Others), End user (Consumer electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace & defense and Others), By (): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032" . According to the report, the advanced packaging market was valued at $48.5 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $119.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2024 to 2032. Download Research Report Sample & TOC:

(We are providing report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, Potential and COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

130 – Tables

58 – Charts 250 – Pages Prime Determinants of Growth

The notable factors positively affecting the advanced packaging market include increasing demand for miniaturization of devices and improved system performance and optimization of advanced packaging. However, problems regarding the high cost of advanced packaging technology hamper market growth. Moreover, emerging trends toward fan-out wafer level packaging are expected to offer huge opportunities for the advanced packaging market.

Report Coverage & Details:



Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2024–2032

Base Year

2023 Market Size in 2023

$48.5 billion

Market Size in 2032

$119.4 billion

CAGR

10.6

% No. of Pages in Report

250 Segments Covered

Type, End User, and Region.

Drivers



Increasing demand for miniaturization

Growth in consumer electronics

The expansion of IoT applications across various sectors, including industrial, healthcare, and smart homes

Opportunities



The growing adoption of electronic components in automotive applications

Growth in Data Centers and Cloud Computing

Restraint

High costs associated with advanced packaging



Segment Highlights

The demand for CSP flip chip ball grid array segment in advanced packaging market is driven by its superior performance characteristics, essential for high-performance and compact electronic devices. FCBGA technology offers excellent electrical and thermal performance, allowing for higher interconnection density, improved signal integrity, and efficient heat dissipation. These features are critical for applications in high-performance computing, mobile devices, and consumer electronics. The increasing demand for miniaturization, enhanced processing power, and energy efficiency in these devices fuel the growth of CSP FCBGA packaging solutions, meeting the evolving requirements of advanced semiconductor applications.



Get Customized Reports with your Requirements:

The demand for the consumer electronics segment in the advanced packaging market is on the rise due to the increasing need for compact, high-performance devices such as smartphones, tablets, wearables, and gaming consoles. Advanced packaging technologies like Fan-Out Wafer-Level Packaging (FOWLP) and Through-Silicon Via (TSV) enable miniaturization, improved power efficiency, and enhanced functionality, which are essential for modern consumer electronics. The rapid adoption of technologies such as 5G, IoT, and AI in these devices further drives the need for sophisticated packaging solutions that support higher processing speeds, better heat dissipation, and greater interconnection density, thus fueling market growth.

Regional Outlook



In Asia-pacific, China attained the highest market share in the advanced packaging market due to strong semiconductor manufacturing infrastructure, substantial investments in research and development, and a strong focus on technological innovation. China is home to major semiconductor foundries and packaging companies that drive advancements in packaging technologies. In addition, the high demand for consumer electronics, automotive electronics, and telecommunication devices in the domestic market fuels the need for advanced packaging solutions. Government support through favorable policies and initiatives to boost the semiconductor industry further propels China's leadership position in the advanced packaging market.



Inquiry before Buying:



Key Players: -





Amkor Technology

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

IBM

Microchip Technology

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Texas Instruments Analog Devices

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global advanced packaging market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:



In October 2023, Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc. (ASE) announced the launch of its Integrated Design Ecosystem (IDE), a collaborative design toolset optimized to enhance advanced package architecture across its VIPack platform. This innovative approach facilitates a seamless transition from single-die SoC to multi-die disaggregated IP blocks, including chiplets and memory, for integration using 2.5D or advanced fanout structures. The IDE is designed to systematically boost the efficiency and effectiveness of advanced packaging, supporting the evolving demands of semiconductor technology.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders:



This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the advanced packaging market analysis from 2024 to 2032 to identify the prevailing advanced packaging market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the advanced packaging market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players. The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global

advanced packaging market

trends, Advanced Packaging Company List,

Advanced Packaging Market Share by Companies,

Advanced Packaging Industry Report,

Advanced Packaging Sector Analysis,

Semiconductor Advanced Packaging,

Advanced Packaging Technology

key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Procure Complete Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @

Advanced Packaging Market Key Segments:

By Type



Flip chip CSP

Flip-chip ball grid array

Wafer level CSP

2.5D/3D

Fan-out WLP Others

By End User



Consumer electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Healthcare

Aerospace & defense Others

By Region:



North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @



Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:





Trending Reports in Semiconductor and Electronics Industry:

Semiconductor Packaging Market

size is expected to reach $60.44 billion by 2030 from $27.10 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 9.10% from 2021 to 2030

Consumer Electronics Packaging Market



Quad-Flat-No-Lead Packaging Market size was valued at $453.1 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031

Embedded Die Packaging Technology Market was valued at $69.2 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $370.7 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2022 to 2031

Wafer Level Packaging Market size was valued at $4.5 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $23.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2021 to 2030.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

[email protected]



Logo:

SOURCE Allied Market Research