Worth Magazine Launches Impact 150 List In Partnership With Karma Wallet

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Worth Magazine is proud to announce the launch of its inaugural Impact 150 list, celebrating 150 companies that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to addressing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This initiative, in partnership with Karma Wallet, highlights a diverse range of businesses from innovative growth-stage companies to some of the largest publicly traded corporations. Worth will reveal the complete list and accompanying editorial content at worth/impact150. Individuals interested in receiving a notification upon the list's release can submit a request to worth/impact150.In today's world, the intersection of business success and social responsibility has never been more crucial. The Impact 150 list aims to spotlight companies that are not only excelling in their respective industries but are also making significant strides in sustainability, social impact, and corporate responsibility."We are thrilled to partner with Karma Wallet to bring the Impact 150 list to life," said Josh Kampel, CEO of Worth Media. "At Worth, we believe in the power of recognizing those who are doing well and doing good. This list is a testament to the incredible work being done by companies around the world to create a positive impact on society and the environment."Karma Wallet has a comprehensive database of ratings on 18,000+ company's social and environmental impact, which was instrumental in the creation of the Impact 150 list. Their expertise and dedication to tracking and evaluating corporate social responsibility initiatives have ensured that the list features companies that are truly making a difference."Partnering with Worth Magazine on the Impact 150 list aligns perfectly with our mission to promote and support sustainable and socially responsible business practices," said Kedar Karkare, PhD, Co-Founder of Karma Wallet. "We are excited to showcase the companies that are leading the way in addressing the UN SDGs and inspiring others to follow suit."The companies included in the Impact 150 list have been selected based on a rigorous evaluation process, considering their contributions to the UN SDGs, innovation in sustainability, and overall impact on society. The list features a wide range of industries, demonstrating that the commitment to sustainable development transcends all sectors.Worth will present the Impact 150 awards as part of their Techonomy Climate event during the UN General Assembly and NY Climate Week on September 25th in New York City. To secure tickets register at Worth/climatenyc.####About Worth Media GroupWorth Media Group brings together a successful and influential community of business leaders, entrepreneurs, technologists, financial professionals, and nonprofit leaders to explore topics related to how business and innovation can accelerate social and economic progress. Our integrated media platforms include our quarterly print edition of Worth Magazine, daily digital content, weekly newsletters from Worth and Techonomy, and an extensive schedule of Worth & Techonomy events. Learn more at .About Karma WalletKarma Wallet is a financial ecosystem that leverages cutting-edge technology and data to give consumers the power to create change in the world with every single purchase. Through the Karma Wallet Card, a prepaid reloadable debit card, members can earn cashback for sustainable shopping and automatically donate to nonprofits with select purchases. Through the DoneGood marketplace, consumers can shop with 140+ ethical brands that are building a better future. The Karma Score tool empowers users to offset the carbon footprint of their shopping and receive personalized insights on brands that align with their values.For more information about Karma Wallet, visit karmawallet. Reach out to our media team at ....

