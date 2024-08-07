Celebrating Black Business Month: Lace Layer's Journey From Alopecia To Nationwide Success

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Arlene Baldwin Lace Layer's CEO

Celebrate Black woman-owned Lace Layer during Small Black Business Month, thriving in beauty with community initiatives and nationwide recognition.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lace Layer, a Black woman-owned lace wig product company based in Boston, is proud to celebrate Small Black Business Month by sharing its inspiring journey of innovation, resilience, and community engagement.Founded in 2020 by Arlene Baldwin, who transformed her personal battle with alopecia into a mission of empowerment, Lace Layer has quickly become a beacon in the beauty industry. Despite the challenges faced by many small businesses, especially Black-owned ones, Lace Layer has thrived and delivered high-quality lace wig products to customers nationwide."Our journey has been marked by significant milestones, including features on BuzzFeed, Amazon Live, and Revolt TV. Our products, which have garnered over 8.7 million impressions on Amazon, are now available on Amazon, Walmart, eBay, TikTok Shop, and ," said Arlene Baldwin, founder of Lace Layer.At the heart of Lace Layer's success is its commitment to community engagement. Initiatives like "Lay That Lace Friday," where the company shares valuable tips and heartfelt stories from customers, and "The Wall of Slay," which celebrates the creativity and confidence of its community, reflect Lace Layer's dedication to making a positive impact.Adding to its momentum, Lace Layer recently received the 2024 Yummie O. Women in Business Grant . This $5,000 grant from Yummy Extensions acknowledges the company's contributions to the beauty industry and its unwavering commitment to empowering women."As we celebrate Small Black Business Month, we are honored to share our story with the world," Baldwin added. "Lace Layer's journey from a local Boston startup to a nationally recognized brand is a testament to the strength and potential of small Black-owned businesses."For more information about Lace Layer, please visit .

Arlene Baldwin

Lace Layer

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok