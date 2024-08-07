Innovative Promotions Propel Growth: U.S. Energy Drink Market Expected To Surge To $33 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to ResearchAndMarkets, the U.S. drink is expected to grow from US$19.24 billion in 2023 to approximately US$33 billion in 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 8.01% from 2024 to 2030. Energy drinks are increasingly popular among young people due to their significant effects such as preventing increases in blood pressure during stressful conditions, increasing pain tolerance, and improving performance, concentration, and endurance. Energy drinks continue to be the second most consumed dietary supplement among teenagers and young adults in the United States, behind multivitamins.Growing demand for energy drinks as a potential energy booster for physical and cognitive enhancement is driving the market. As health concerns increase, beverages that are free of sugar, glucose, and high-fructose corn syrup are becoming increasingly popular. Furthermore, with the development of e-commerce, it is more convenient for consumers to purchase in bulk from online platforms, a trend that is also beneficial to market growth.Promotions and coupons fuel market growthLeading companies are increasing their spending on advertising and promotions , which has significantly strengthened their market influence. Coupons play an important role in this process. Through coupons and special promotions , businesses attract more consumers and increase brand loyalty. With the popularity of e-commerce and social media, online coupons and promotions have become major attractions. Businesses use social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to interact with consumers and promote their products. For example, Red Bull promotes its brand through its U.S. soccer team, using its trademark to increase brand awareness.Non-alcoholic energy drinks lead the marketBy type, the U.S. energy drinks market is segmented into alcoholic beverages and non-alcoholic beverages. Non-alcoholic energy drinks are the fastest-growing segment of the market, driven by the popularity of energy drinks made from herbal extracts and taurine amino acids and increased advertising campaigns. Companies further drive market growth by developing non-alcoholic energy drinks with innovative flavours and organic ingredients.Growth of Organic Energy DrinksBy product, the U.S. energy drinks market includes non-organic, organic, and natural products. Organic energy drinks are expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing health concerns among consumers. Consumer concerns regarding highly processed ingredients and their health effects have led to a significant increase in the demand for organic products. Coupons also play an important role in this segment, further attracting health-conscious consumers through promotional offers on organic products.Popularity of Canned Energy DrinksIn terms of packaging, the U.S. energy drinks market is categorized by plastic, glass, metal, and other substances. Canned drinks are the most popular packaging option in the market due to their portability and safety. Young consumers are particularly fond of canned energy drinks, and manufacturers are catering to this demand by launching more canned products.Dominance of the Adult MarketBy end-user, the U.S. energy drinks market includes children, adults, and adolescents. The adult segment is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period. This is due to the increase in the working population and changing lifestyles. Moreover, the need to work longer hours, stay mentally alert, and improve physical performance has further fueled market growth. For the youth market, promotion by celebrities and social media influencers, as well as the production of organic and zero-sugar energy drinks, are expected to enable them to grow at a faster CAGR.Growth in the Female MarketBy gender, the U.S. energy drink market includes both females and males. In recent years, the share of female consumers in the energy drink market has continued to grow. Brands have attracted more female consumers by adjusting their formulas and advertising strategies, driving the diversified development of the market.

