Afghanistan Batter Ihsanullah Janat Hadned 5-Year Ban For Anti-Corruption Code Breach

(MENAFN- IANS) Kabul, Aug 7 (IANS) Top-order batter Ihsanullah Janat has been banned from all forms of cricketing activities for five years after breaching Afghanistan Board (ACB) and ICC anti-corruption codes during the second edition of the Kabul (KPL), the country's cricket board said on Wednesday.

Janat was found guilty of violating Article 2.1.1 of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code, which involves improper influence or efforts to fix the result, progress, conduct, or any other aspect of a match.

"In light of this violation, he has been handed a five-year ban from all cricket-related activities. Janat has admitted to the charges and confessed to his involvement in corrupt activities," ACB said in a statement.

The five-year ban takes effect immediately and will remain in place for the next five years.

It also said the ACB Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) has revealed that three other players are also under suspicion for involvement in match-fixing, and investigations are underway. Decisions regarding their involvement will be made upon confirmation of their guilt.

Janat made his first-class debut for Afghanistan against the Netherlands in the 2015–17 ICC Intercontinental Cup on July 29, 2016.

He has represented Afghanistan in three Tests, 16 ODIs and a solitary T20I, scoring a total of 437 runs across formats. He last played an international match in 2022 during a T20I series against Zimbabwe.