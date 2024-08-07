Bahrain FM Meets With Qatar's Ambassador

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain H E Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani met yesterday with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Bahrain H E Sultan bin Ali Al Khater. The meeting discussed cooperation and ties between the two countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.