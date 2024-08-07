Amir Greets Jamaica Governor-General

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Deputy Amir H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani sent yesterday cables of congratulations to Governor-General of Jamaica H E Patrick Linton Allen on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani also sent a cable of congratulations to Prime Minister of Jamaica H E Andrew Holness on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.