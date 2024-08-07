Xride Launches Eco-Friendly Fleet For A Greener UK Commute

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) London, UK – 16 July 2024 – XRide, a leading innovator in the ride-hailing industry, is proud to announce the launch of its new eco-friendly fleet, marking a significant step towards a greener and more sustainable future for UK commutes. This initiative aligns with the UK government's ambitious targets for reducing carbon emissions and underscores XRide's commitment to environmental stewardship.



Driving Change: The New Eco-Friendly Fleet



Starting today, XRide will begin integrating electric and hybrid into its fleet across major UK cities, including London, Manchester, Birmingham, and Glasgow. This strategic move is designed to drastically reduce the carbon footprint of daily commutes, offering passengers a cleaner and more sustainable transportation option. By 2025, XRide aims to have 50% of its fleet powered by renewable energy sources, with a long-term goal of achieving a fully electric fleet by 2030.



“We are thrilled to take this significant step towards sustainability,” said Muhammad Khurram, MD of XRide.“Our new eco-friendly fleet not only contributes to reducing carbon emissions but also sets a new standard for the ride-hailing industry. We believe that everyone has a role to play in protecting our environment, and XRide is committed to leading by example.”



The Environmental Impact



The transportation sector is one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions in the UK. By transitioning to electric and hybrid vehicles, XRide aims to reduce its carbon emissions by an estimated 100,000 tons annually. This reduction is equivalent to planting over 1.5 million trees each year or removing 20,000 petrol-powered cars from the roads. The shift to eco-friendly vehicles will also help improve air quality in urban areas, benefiting public health and the overall quality of life for residents.



Innovative Features for a Greener Commute



XRide's eco-friendly fleet comes equipped with advanced technology to enhance the passenger experience while minimising environmental impact. The new vehicles feature regenerative braking systems, which recover energy typically lost during braking and use it to recharge the vehicle's battery. Additionally, XRide has introduced a“Green Mode” option within the app, allowing passengers to choose electric or hybrid vehicles exclusively when booking a ride.



To support the growing number of electric vehicles, XRide has also invested in expanding its charging infrastructure. Partnerships with leading energy providers ensure that XRide's electric vehicles are charged using renewable energy sources, further reducing the environmental footprint.



Supporting the Local Economy



XRide's transition to an eco-friendly fleet also brings significant economic benefits. By partnering with UK-based electric vehicle manufacturers and charging infrastructure providers, XRide is creating new jobs and supporting the local economy. Furthermore, XRide is offering incentives for drivers to switch to electric and hybrid vehicles, including discounted leasing options and grants for purchasing eco-friendly cars.



Community Engagement and Awareness



XRide is committed to raising awareness about the importance of sustainable transportation. The company is launching a series of community engagement initiatives, including educational workshops, partnerships with environmental organizations, and promotional campaigns to encourage eco-friendly commuting habits. Passengers can track the environmental impact of their rides through the XRide app, fostering a sense of collective responsibility and community involvement.



Join the Green Revolution



XRide invites passengers, drivers, and stakeholders to join the green revolution and support the transition to a more sustainable future. By choosing XRide's eco-friendly fleet, passengers can enjoy a reliable and comfortable ride while making a positive impact on the environment.



For more information about XRide's eco-friendly fleet and sustainability initiatives, please visit or contact our media relations team at ...



Together, we can drive change and pave the way for a greener UK.



Choose XRide – where every ride counts towards a sustainable future.



About XRide

XRide is the UK's leading price comparison taxi platform. Through its state-of-the-art mobile app, it offers live tracking, price comparison, and seamless booking. With over 800 partners across the UK, XRide is dedicated to supporting small businesses and enhancing local communities.



User :- Xride Uk

Email :...

Url :-