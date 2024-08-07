12th ASSAf Presidential Roundtable Discussion on “Perspectives on the Quality of Life and Well-being of the Elderly in South Africa”

(MENAFN- Assaf Academy of Science of South Africa) The Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAf) will be hosting 12th ASSAf Presidential Roundtable Discussion titled “Perspectives on the Quality of Life and Well-being of the Elderly in South Africa” on 14 August 2024 at 11:00AM on ZOOM Webinar.



As of 2022, it is estimated that more than 5 million people, approximately 9%) of South Africa’s population are aged 60 years. Notably, over 60% are females1. The increase of the elderly has great impact on socio-economic factors such as access to health care, income, housing etc. The government introduced an Older Persons Act (2006) to establish a framework which aimed to empower, care and support older persons, while promoting their status, rights, wellbeing, safety and security. However, the government’s efforts to successfully design and facilitate support mechanisms for the elderly to live well and independently within the community have been rather slow..



It is on this basis that the panel discussion seeks to evaluate:

(i) the state of quality of life and well-being of the elderly in South Africa;

(ii) factors that contribute to poor health, quality of life and well-being of the elderly in South Africa (i.e. policy interventions, social and community environment, family circumstances etc.); and

(iii) provide recommendations on the roles that government, business, research institutions, civil society and the society should play in order to improve the ageing experience and quality of life of the elderly.



The panellists will include:

1. Prof Crain Soudien (Emeritus Professor, University of Cape Town)

2. Prof Elena Moore (Family Caregiving, University of Cape Town)

3. Ms Femada Shamam (CEO, The Association for The Aged, TAFTA)



We look forward to your participation.



More about the ASSAf Presidential Roundtables (PRT) on Science, Scholarship and Society

The ASSAf Presidential Roundtables (PRT) on Science, Scholarship and Society are evidence-based dialogues that bring together high-level experts and stakeholders to address critical issues affecting society at large and are of interest to a broad audience. The roundtables are hosted bi-annually by the Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAf) and are moderated by the President of the Academy.





