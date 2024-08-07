Azerbaijani Oil Price Rises
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market
increased by $0.1, or 0.1%, to $79.83 per barrel,
October futures for brent crude were traded at $76.6 per
barrel.
The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2024 was
set at $75 per barrel.
The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020
($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July
2008.
