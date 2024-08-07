(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A 22-Year-Old Science Entrepreneur Wants To Bring His Broadband Device To Market

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Erfan Nouraee is working on what may be the next frontier of bridging the broadband digital divide: a low-cost device that can make reliable broadband available for rural and remote areas.More than 4 billion people, mostly in developing countries, still don't have access to the internet. After seeing the number of people affected by the lack of broadband, Nouraee, 22, was appalled.That prompted the Ontario student to create a device now called the Photon Detector that uses photonics technology to enhance the quality of data transmitted through light signals, a breakthrough that could connect millions of rural residents to high-speed, reliable internet.The gifted young scientist, who was an invited guest of the Economic Club of Canada to meet with President Obama as a young leader delegate, is now working to bring his invention to market.What was first developed for a school science fair quickly took off thanks to its innovative and thoughtful design."The Photon Detector is for people who don't really have access to the internet. My target market right now is people in their homes as well as schools," Nouraee said.The method he discovered made him the winner of the 2021 Geneva Science Fair. It uses a light sensor called photodiode which, when installed on the fiber optic cables, converts light into electrical messages.Nouraee's win follows a lifelong interest in science. It's a passion encouraged by his parents, inspired by Thomas Edison -an American inventor known for groundbreaking inventions- and nurtured at his high school in Tehran, Iran.The student said he would be happy to see the Photon Detector sold commercially but insisted it needs more development work.He added: "I have always been interested in how things work and how they were made."Nouraee's brainchild can increase the quality of light signals, prolong the life of the fiber optic cables, and reduce their damaging byproducts.He called on fellow students to keep challenging themselves to come up with solutions, saying he knew they had a lot to offer.Nouraee's plan now is to carrying on prototyping, researching and developing his idea and working with communities.He hopes to release the sensor next year and plans to employ a group of engineers to facilitate the scaling of the technology and make it available at an affordable price.

