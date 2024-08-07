Honoring Keisha: Tribute Space 'Keisha's Korner' Unveiled At Salyersville Nursing & Rehabilitation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The finished space, Keisha's Korner.

A resident enjoying Keisha's Korner, for some puppy cuddles.

A Heartfelt Dedication Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Beloved Staff Member Keisha

- Joshua Calhoun, AdministratorSALYERSVILLE, KENTUCKY, US, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Salyersville Nursing & Rehabilitation662 Parkway DriveSalyersville, KY 41465606-349-6181In July of 2020, Salyersville Nursing and Rehabilitation experienced a profound loss with the passing of Keisha Joseph, a beloved caregiver who served the community for six years. Known for her compassion, empathy, and unwavering dedication, Keisha left a lasting impact on both residents and staff.Tragically, Keisha passed away due to an underlying health condition. Her mother, Jamie Joseph, a health care professional who shares Keisha's loving spirit, decided to ensure her daughter's legacy would endure. She set up the organization known as“Keisha's Korner,” which through community donations and a wave of support on social media raised over $5000 for the residents of Salyersville Nursing and Rehabilitation.These funds were used to enhance the lives of residents providing Christmas gifts, tools for dementia care, and various other items. Touched by the generosity and the spirit of Keisha's Korner, the staff and residents decided to create a special place within the facility to honor Keisha's memory.Salyersville Nursing and Rehabilitation is proud to unveil Keisha's Korner, a new gathering lounge named after the organization. This space serves as a lasting tribute to Keisha, ensuring that her light continues to shine and her love for the residents is remembered forever.“Once a member of the Salyersville nursing family, always a member,” said Administrator, Joshua Calhoun.“Keisha's Korner is a testament to the enduring love and compassion Keisha brought to our community. It will always remind us of her dedication and the positive impact she had on all our lives. Keisha was a paragon of care and compassion towards those that she cared for in her role as a partner with us at Salyersville Nursing and Rehabilitation. I know that I echo the sentiments of those team members that worked with her when I say that we are proud to have this wonderful memorial and dedication to her in our community.”For more information about Keisha's Korner and how you can support this mission, please contact Salyersville Nursing and Rehabilitation, and ask to be connected to the activities department.Salyersville Nursing and Rehabilitation offers skilled nursing care for both short and long-term patients. Their private rehab rooms and excellent therapy make them the perfect choice to receive quality care close to home.

Emily Gillespie

EmilySimilies

+1 513-518-1340

...