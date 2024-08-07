JKSC's Sports Activities For August Begin In North Kashmir
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A range of sports activities scheduled for the month of August as per sports calendar kicked-off with great enthusiasm across three districts in north Kashmir.
The Indoor Stadium in Baramulla came alive with handball and table tennis competitions, drawing many spectators who watched 200 athletes compete.
Similarly, SK Stadium in Bandipora hosted hockey and wushu events, with 180 players from various schools, clubs and JKSC training centers participating.
Additionally, Kabaddi Competition was held at GHSS Shadipora, wherein Divisional Sports Officer, Kashmir shared her experience among the athletes. She also distributed sports kits among the Khelo India Kabaddi Centre trainees.
In Kupwara, the Indoor Sports Hall in Handwara showcased the skill of Kabaddi players, while the play field at Kulangam hosted hockey and football competitions.
