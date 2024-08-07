7 August 2024

Ringkjøbing Landbobank's interim report for the first half of 2024

The bank's board of directors and general management have today approved the interim report for the first half of 2024.

Due to a continued good credit quality and a loss and impairment level that has developed better than originally budgeted for 2024 and that is expected to continue for the rest of the year, the is upwardly adjusting the expectations for net profit for 2024 to the DKK 2,000-2,350 million range.

Core earnings