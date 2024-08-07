Mcphy Energy: Effective Transfer Of The Mcphy Shares To Euronext Growth Paris On August 9, 2024

The application for admission of McPhy shares to the Euronext Growth Paris market was approved by the Euronext Admissions Committee on August 5, 2024.

The ordinary shares issued by McPhy will be delisted from the regulated market of Euronext Paris and admitted to Euronext Growth Paris on August 9, 2024.

This transfer, implemented by the Board of Directors on May 30, 2024 following authorization by the Combined General Meeting of McPhy shareholders on the same date, will enable McPhy, to have its shares admitted to trading on a growth market for SMEs, in line with its current size and share profile, and will alleviate the obligations and constraints with which it has currently to comply. This will enable the Company to simplify and reduce the resources mobilized for its listing, while benefiting from the attractiveness of Euronext Growth, a market open to both professional and retail investors, with nearly 600 listed companies.

McPhy will continue to effectively disseminate regulated information and deliver accurate, precise and not misleading information, bringing to the public's attention any information likely to have a significant effect on the share price (inside information), in accordance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596-2014 of April 16, 2014 on market abuse ((( MAR ))).

The Information Document prepared in connection with this transfer of listing to Euronext Growth Paris is available on the Company's website ( ) in the "Financial Publications > Financial Operations" section.

The ISIN code for McPhy shares will remain unchanged: FR0011742329.

The ticker will become ALMCP as from August 9, 2024.

McPhy shares will remain eligible for the PEA and PEA-PME schemes following the transfer to Euronext Growth Paris.

As part of its transfer to Euronext Growth Paris, McPhy is supported by Swiss Life Banque Privée as Listing Sponsor.

Final Calendar