Upward Adjustment Of Expectations For 2024
Date 7 August 2024
Upward adjustment of expectations for 2024
Ringkjøbing Landbobank is upwardly adjusting its expectations for net profit for 2024.
The expectations for net profit for the year are upwardly adjusted from the DKK 1,800 – 2,200 million range to the DKK 2,000 – 2,350 million range.
The upwardly adjustment is made due to a continued good credit quality and a loss and impairment level that has developed better than originally budgeted for 2024 and that is expected to continue for the rest of the year.
The expectations are subject to uncertainty and depends on the development in the financial markets and in the macroeconomic conditions.
