Earthquake Today: 5.3 Magnitude Quake Strikes America's Southern California

( MENAFN - Live Mint) Earthquake today: An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 magnitude on Richter scale struck near Lamont town in California on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey said in a post on X.

