US And Egyptian Presidents Mull Working On Ceasefire In Gaza
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and his American
counterpart Joseph Biden have agreed to continue working together
to establish a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
The sides had a telephone conversation at the initiative of the
US side.
"The heads of state agreed to continue joint intensive
activities aimed at the implementation of the ceasefire and the
two-state principle in Gaza. It is this principle that plays the
role of the main guarantor of stability for all peoples living in
the Middle East region," Ahmed Fahmi, the official representative
of the Egyptian President, wrote on his Facebook page.
Al-Sisi and Biden also confirmed during the conversation that
they will continue to make every effort to de-escalate the
situation in the region and restore a safe environment.
