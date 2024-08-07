Edge By Titan Becomes The First Indian Brand To Compete In Grand Prix D'horlogerie De Genève

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, August 7th, 2024: Titan Company Ltd. announced its participation in the 2024 edition of the prestigious Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG), marking a historic milestone as the first Indian watchmaker to compete in this esteemed event. Titan's Edge platform, known for its pioneering advancements in engineering and design, will present two exceptional timepieces on the global stage at the Grand Prix.



Representing India, the Edge UltraSlim competes in the "Challenge" category. This extraordinary 3.3 mm thin timepiece redefines the act of checking time, replacing the traditional multi-hand display with a fluid and minimalist design that promotes a mindful experience. In the "Time Only" category, the Edge Squircle Matte Black stands out. This matte ceramic version of the Edge Squircle masterfully blends fundamental shapes-square and circle-creating a unique and sophisticated aesthetic for the wearer.



Suparna Mitra, CEO, Watches and Wearables Division, Titan Company Limited., remarked, "Edge has always been at the centre of innovation and artistry; it is only fitting that it stands amongst the best in the world. It is a moment of joy for all of us to see that Titan is the first Indian watch maker to attempt a feat as big as this."



Since its inception in 1997, the Edge series has been synonymous with innovation and excellence. What began as an innovation challenge led to the launch of the world's slimmest watch in 2002. The Edge series is renowned not only for its slim profile but also for its intricate design aesthetics, earning Red Dot Design Awards in 2013 and 2014. Titan continues to push the boundaries of watchmaking with ground-breaking creations such as the Edge Ceramic in 2016 and the Edge Mechanical in 2020.



Both competing watches are anticipated to be launched as limited editions in 2024, further solidifying Titan's reputation for excellence and innovation in the watchmaking industry.





ABOUT TITAN COMPANY LIMITED



Titan Company Limited ("Titan"), a joint venture between the Tata Group and the Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), commenced its operations in 1987 under the name Titan Watches Limited. In 1994, Titan diversified into jewellery (Tanishq) and subsequently into EyeCare. Over the last three decades, Titan has expanded into underpenetrated markets and created lifestyle brands across different product categories including fragrances (SKINN), accessories and Indian dress wear (Taneira) and thoughtfully designed Women's Bags (IRTH). Titan is widely known for transforming the watch and jewellery industry in India and for shaping India's retail market by pioneering experiential retail.

