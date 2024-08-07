H.I.S. Broadens Partnership With IBS Software To Modernise The Air Shopping Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TOKYO, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.S., the leading Japanese agency specialising in affordable package tours, integrates IBS Software's innovative solutions to modernise the air shopping experience for customers.

IBS Software to modernise the air shopping experience of H.I.S

Extending a 14-year strong partnership with IBS Software - a leading SaaS solutions provider to the global travel globally - H.I.S. will continue a transformative approach to travel. The renewed partnership allows H.I.S. to continue to create a modern customer experience using next-generation digital solutions. This is achieved by leveraging IBS Software next-generation technology solutions to integrate suppliers and/or partners within the customer offers process.

This shift towards Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning enabled automation will allow H.I.S. to deliver an enhanced shopping experience for customers, with heightened personalisation and targeted offers. The collaboration reflects H.I.S.' ambition to meet the needs of the changing digital consumer. By continuing to implement IBS Software's forward thinking technical solutions, H.I.S. will be ready to serve and adapt to their customers digital travel needs.

Kiyoshi Takano, Executive Officer of IT&DX Division, H.I.S., said, "Understanding Customer Lifetime Value (CLV) is crucial for H.I.S. business for sustainable growth. It's not just about the first sale - it's about building lasting relationships that keep customers coming back for more. Our extended partnership with IBS Software will help us remain digitally innovative and meet the changing needs of our customers, enhance customer satisfaction, foster loyalty, and drive repeat business. Continuing to focus on our digital transformation is a key business priority for us, and IBS Software's expertise will not only allow us to use technology to deepen our offerings and modernise our shopping experiences, but also benefit our internal operational efficiencies."

"H.I.S. recognizes the role that advanced technology plays in transforming customer service.

Our combined expertise and shared vision for innovation will enable us to provide more robust, scalable, and cutting-edge solutions to H.I.S.'s end users. This partnership underscores a mutual commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer-centric solutions.

Continuing our partnership with digitally ambitious, forward-looking companies like H.I.S. is a privilege.

For IBS Software this partnership is a key demonstration of how technology can keep customers at the heart of the travel experience."

said Moizzur Rahman, Global Head of Consulting and Digital Transformation, at IBS Software.

About IBS Software

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, hospitality, tour & cruise and energy resources industries. IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel and air cargo management.

Across the hospitality sector, IBS Software offers a cloud-native, unified platform for hotels and travel sellers, including central reservation (CRS), property management (PMS), revenue management (RMS), call center, booking engine, loyalty and distribution.

For the tour and cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive, customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online and on-board solutions. Across the energy & resources industry, we provide logistics management solutions that cover logistics planning, operations & accommodation management.

The Consulting and Digital Transformation (CDx) business focuses on driving digital transformation initiatives of its customers, leveraging its domain knowledge, digital technologies and engineering excellence.

IBS Software operates from 17 offices across the world. Further information can be found at

About H.I.S.

H.I.S. Group is a conglomerate of more than 100 companies including Hotels, Bus, and Insurance, 10000+ employees, and with around 2

billion USD in revenue. H.I.S. was founded in 1980 as a travel agency and continue as the primary business vertical with the presence of 289

branches in Japan and more than 58

countries in the world. Today, HIS offers a diverse range of travel products and services including travel, hotel, theme park and regional business.

HIS travel business comprises of Outbound travel, Inbound travel

and

Domestic travel.

With the goal of growing into a global business, HIS has been expanding their network of group of companies with Group Miki Holding in Europe, Merit Travel, JonView Travel and Redlabel in Canada]

