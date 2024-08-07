Consumer Goods You Can Carry In Your Suitcase

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Directorate-General for Communication

Despite freedom of movement of goods within the EU, there are certain rules on taking certain consumer goods from one EU country to another . Failure to comply with set allowances, which can vary from country to country, could result in the confiscation of your goods, a fine or even criminal prosecution.

Travelling in the EU

The good news is that if you are travelling in the EU, you can carry any meat or dairy products with you as long as they are for your own personal consumption . The same goes for cut flowers, fruit or vegetables as long as they have been grown in an EU country and are free from pests or disease. These rules also apply when you carry meat, dairy or plant products in your luggage, or if you order them online or have them sent by mail.

There are, however, limits on powdered baby milk (less than 10 kg), baby food, foods required for medical reasons, and special pet feed.

When it comes to alcohol and tobacco , you are entitled to transport such products, provided they are for your own use and not for resale . Each EU country can set their own guideline values for the quantities that you can bring in. However, these values cannot be lower than the guidelines levels established at EU-level: 800 cigarettes, 1kg of tobacco, 10 litres of spirits, 20 litres of fortified wine, 90 litres of wine and 110 litres of beer.

There are no EU-wide rules on travelling with cash between EU countries . You should, however, always check before you travel with the local customs authorities, if local rules exist in the country of departure, transit and arrival.

If you have a problem with faulty goods, faulty digital content or a faulty digital service bought in any EU country while abroad, the European Consumer Centre in your country can help. For more detailed information about your rights under national law, check the specific rules on legal guarantees and commercial warranties for the country where you made your purchase.

Travelling to the EU from a non-EU country

If you are travelling to the EU from a non-EU country, you are not allowed to bring any meat or dairy products with you. You can, however, bring a limited quantity of fruit and vegetables as well as eggs, egg products and honey. Restricted quantities of fish or fish products are also allowed. Most EU countries have strict rules on carrying endangered animals or plants , and in some cases, you may need a permit.

You can also bring into the EU certain goods free of VAT and excise duties with you i f they are not for resale and you respect the set limits . For example, you can bring in 4 litres of still wine and16 litres of beer. In addition, you can bring 1 litre of spirits over 22 % vol. (such as vodka or gin) or 1 litre of undenatured alcohol (ethyl alcohol) of 80% vol. or 2 litres of fortified (for example sherry or port) or sparkling wine. As for tobacco, you should check the limits indicated by the customs authorities in the EU country you are travelling to.

For other goods, including perfume , you may carry up to a value of €300 per traveller or €430 for travellers by air and sea. Some EU countries apply a lower limit of €150 for travellers under 15. And if you're motoring around the EU, you can carry 10 litres (maximum) of fuel in a portable container, in addition to the fuel contained in your fuel tank.

If you plan to enter or leave the EU with €10 000 in cash (or its equivalent in other currencies) you must declare it to the customs authorities in the EU country you are entering or leaving, using the EU cash declaration form. If you do not submit a cash declaration or the cash declaration is incorrect or incomplete, you will be subject to penalties.

The post Consumer goods you can carry in your suitcase appeared first on Caribbean News Global .