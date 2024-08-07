Elon Musk-Donald Trump Interview Coming Soon: Republican US Presidential Candidate To Do Interview With Tesla Boss
Date
8/7/2024 12:01:06 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Republican US Presidential candidate for the upcoming election, Donald trump will participate in an interview with Elon Musk on Monday night, ie August 12.
“ON MONDAY NIGHT I'LL BE DOING A MAJOR INTERVIEW WITH ELON MUSK - Details to follow!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday.
(This is a breaking)
