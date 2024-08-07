Bangladesh Crisis: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev Urges Modi Govt To Protect Hindus ' There Should Be No Cruelty On ....'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Patanjali founder, Baba Ramdev on Tuesday, condemned the attacks on Hindu establishments in Bangladesh, after the student protests spiralled out of control leading to violence and forcing Prime Minister sheikh Hasina to resign. He urged the Centre to do the utmost in its diplomatic capacity and protect Hindus in the neighbouring country. Also Read
| Bangladesh protests: Sheikh Hasina's exit could be a migration call
In a self-made video, on Tuesday, Baba Ramdev said“There should be no cruelty or atrocity on Hindus in Bangladesh .” He said that the reported attacks on Hindu properties in Bangladesh were shameful and dangerous at the same time.
"The way fundamentalist forces are carrying out well-planned attacks on Hindu homes, temples, and businesses in Bangladesh is both shameful and dangerous," Ramdev told ANI.
Expressed concerns, he said that India needed to remain vigilant to protect the Hindus in its neighbouring state. "The entire country will have to stand with its minority Hindu brothers with full strength," he said, ANI reported. Also Read
| How a jobs protest toppled Bangladesh's iron lady
“We helped create Bangladesh; if we can create Bangladesh, we must show our strength in protecting Hindus living there," the Patanjali founder said.
'Similar unrest in India'
The yoga guru even alleged that some individuals in India were trying to create similar unrest In India, disguised under the issues of caste, religion, and reservation issues.
"It is unfortunate that some politicians, religious extremists, and certain YouTubers are attempting to create similar unrest in India in the name of caste, religion, reservation, and the Constitution, threatening the nation's unity and integrity. We must counter these efforts with strength," Ramdev told ANI. Also Read
| Look east: New threats from the Bangladesh coup
Urging the Indian government to stay vigilant, several former diplomats and experts have expressed concerns about the situation in Bangladesh. They have also warned of potential migration from Bangladesh and suspect“foreign involvement” in the violence that gripped the neighbouring country.
Muhammed Yunus set to take over
With Sheikh Hasina's exit causing a power vaccum in Bangladesh , the army chief has called for the formation of an interim government. According to a Mint report published on August 6, names of several former bureaucrats and governors had been doing the rounds. Nobel laureate, and former managing director of Grameen Bank, Muhammed Yunus, is set to lead the interim government, the Bangladesh press secretary told AP, on Wednesday.
MENAFN07082024007365015876ID1108525461
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.