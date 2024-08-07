THESE North Delhi Areas To Experience 24-Hour Water Supply Disruption From Tomorrow Check Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Delhi Jal Board announced that water will be disrupted for 24 hours starting Thursday morning in several north Delhi areas due to interconnection work on the Punjabi Bagh water main.

This main consists of underground pipes and supplies water to Kewal Park, Lawrance Road, and Punjabi Bagh.

According to the statement, the disruption will occur from 9 am on August 8 to 9 am on August 9.

The areas affected include Gopalpur village and SIS Flats in Mukherjee Nagar, Wazirabad village, Kewal Park, Kewal Park Extension, Gopal Nagar, Majlis Park, Rameshwar Nagar, R&M Block Model Town, North Model Town, Derawal Nagar, Gagrawal Town, Wazirpur Industrial Area, UGR Mahindra Park, Sei Nagar, Raja Park, Punjabi Bagh West, Arihant Nagar, and adjoining areas.

The Delhi Jal Board said residents are advised to store a sufficient amount of water in advance for use during the disruption period.

(With inputs from PTI)