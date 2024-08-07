Delhi Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Showers Expected Today | Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted mild to moderate rainfall for Delhi over the next two days, prompting the issuance of a yellow notice. On Wednesday, cloudy skies, mild to moderate rain, and thunderstorms are predicted. Delhi had a high temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, which was marginally above average. According to the IMD, Wednesday's temperatures will be between 32 and 27 degrees Celsius. The range of relative humidity was 66% to 82%.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board, at 4 pm, Delhi's Air Quality (AQI) was 60, falling into the'satisfactory' category. According to Skymet, there will probably be moderate to severe rainfall in the upcoming days due to a cyclonic storm that is heading from Rajasthan towards Delhi. Nonetheless, it is anticipated that the week will end with high humidity levels.

Additionally, IMD has predicted that portions of Rajasthan, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh would get severe to extremely heavy rainfall this week. "Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over east Rajasthan," the bulletin reads. There is a chance of heavy rain in isolated areas across Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and east Uttar Pradesh."

On Monday, there was intense surface wind speed of 30 to 40 kmph along with sporadic light rains in several areas of Delhi. From Sunday morning to Monday, the Safdarjung weather station reported 4.5mm of precipitation.

IMD has issued a heavy rainfall signal for Himachal Pradesh for the next three days as the monsoon moves across northern India. For August 7 and 8, an orange notice has been issued, signalling the possibility of severe weather in the area.



The authorities have asked the local residents to stay alert and follow safety guidelines as the weather conditions are expected to significantly impact daily activities and may lead to potential flooding.

The Met Department also predicted very heavy rainfall in West Rajasthan today and light to moderate rain in Delhi-NCR in the coming 3 days.