'It's Time For 'Dangal 2'....',Netizens Urge Aamir Khan After Vinesh Phogat's Historic Win At Paris Olympics

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As Vinesh Phogat achieved a historic victory in the women's wrestling 50kg category at the Paris 2024 Olympics, the hashtag #Dangal quickly gained traction on X (formerly Twitter). This significant win, where Phogat decisively defeated Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0, earned her a place in the final and made her the first Indian woman to reach an Olympic wrestling final.

In the wake of her triumph, social users began clamoring for a sequel to the 2016 sports biopic 'Dangal,' which starred Aamir Khan. Some users expressed their excitement by humorously noting their eagerness for 'Dangal 2,' despite the film not yet being announced or having a finalized cast and crew. Others contributed to the buzz by sharing montages of Phogat's performances from the Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020, and Paris 2024 Olympics, underscoring their desire for a film dedicated to her story. Additionally, there were calls for Aamir Khan to lead the production of a sequel with Phogat as the central figure.

'Dangal,' a major Bollywood hit, remains the highest-grossing film in Indian cinema history with a worldwide gross of Rs 2000 crore. The movie, which portrays Aamir Khan as Mahavir Singh Phogat, follows his journey to train his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari into becoming India's premier female wrestlers. The film also features Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra as the adult versions of the Phogat sisters, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar as their younger selves, and Sakshi Tanwar as their mother.

Phogat's path to the Olympic final has been marked by significant achievements. Her journey included a notable victory over world number one and defending champion Yui Susaki of Japan in the Round of 16, followed by a close win against Ukraine's Oksana Livach in the quarterfinals. Despite facing recent controversies, Phogat's performance in Paris has been exceptionally inspiring.

This remarkable achievement not only secures Phogat's place in the Olympic final but also sparks widespread anticipation for a film celebrating her extraordinary journey. The growing excitement for 'Dangal 2' highlights the nation's deep admiration for her perseverance and determination.